IRGC deputy commander killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut - Iranian media

Iran Revolutionary Guards' deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan was killed in the Israeli strikes on Beirut on Friday, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The IRGC commander was killed in strikes alongside Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Who was Abbas Nilforoushan?

Nilforoushan was a key player in Iranian actions in the region, advising Hezbollah on military and diplomatic affairs, according to Khabar Online.

He is believed to have played a major role in crushing protests against the Iranian regime and fought with the Assad regime during the Syrian Civil War. Chart showing the military chain of command of the Hezbollah terrorist organization (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Nilforoushan had previously hinted at attacks on Israel, according to Iran International.

The IRGC official told Etemad Online in February that Iran was keeping track of the "enemies" activities and would "settle scores" on a regular basis with them.