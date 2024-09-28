Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks in Lebanon, calls for UN action to stop them

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon as part of what he called an Israeli policy of "genocide, occupation, and invasion," urging the UN Security Council and other bodies to stop Israel.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group said on Saturday its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been killed, confirming his death after the Israeli military said it had eliminated him in an airstrike in Beirut the day before.

In a post on X without naming Nasrallah, Erdogan said that Turkey stood with the Lebanese people and government, offering his condolences for those killed in the Israeli strikes, while saying the Muslim world should show a more "determined" stance.