IDF again strikes southern Beirut district of Dahieh after killing Nasrallah

The IDF launched an additional precision strike in the Dahieh district in Beirut on Saturday, the military reported, mere hours after the Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed the death of its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The military targeted a mid-level senior Hezbollah official in the area, Army Radio reported.

Earlier strikes in Lebanon

Earlier, in Friday night strikes near the Syrian border, the IDF targeted rocket and missile launcher production sites, along with smuggling routes used by the Lebanon-based terrorist organization, the military announced the following afternoon.

The Israeli military stated that the "weapons and components have been smuggled from the east into Lebanon and delivered to manufacturing sites, where a range of weapons are produced—including precision-guided missiles—to be used in attacks against the State of Israel."

The IDF also noted that it continued to strike more Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon.

IDF footage of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. September 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Among the targets struck by the IDF were Hezbollah launchers, which had aimed to shoot at Israeli territory, the military stated.

The targets also reportedly included Hezbollah infrastructure and weapon storage facilities.