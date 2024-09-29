Israel may have begun limited 'movement' on border with Lebanon - ABC

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 08:26
Israeli soldiers from the Golani brigade take part in a military drill in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, May 22, 2024 (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israel may have begun or will be initiating, limited "movement" on the border with Lebanon, according to an ABC report on Sunday morning, citing two US officials. 

The officials also reportedly added that Israel was as of yet undecided whether to begin a ground operation into Lebanon but was prepared to do so. 

This comes amid Israel's elimination of Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on Friday night. 

IDF commanders address ground operations

Last week, Israel Air Force chief Tomer Bar said the air force was preparing to assist troops in ground operations against Hezbollah.

Israeli soldiers seen after a military training in the Golan Heights, on April 19, 2024 (credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90)
Israeli soldiers seen after a military training in the Golan Heights, on April 19, 2024 (credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90)

In addition, earlier in the week, IDF Northern Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon told his troops to be ready for action and a possible invasion of Lebanon. 

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article. 



