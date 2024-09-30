Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

Hamas said on Monday that its leader in Lebanon Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was killed along with some of his family members in an Israeli strike in the south of the country.

According to a Kan report on Monday, citing Palestinian reports, the Hamas leader reportedly served as the head of the UNRWA teachers' association in the country.