Hezbollah launches 35 projectiles to northern Israel, fires break out following barrage

Following sirens activated in the Western Galilee, 35 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the military stated on Monday.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while several others fell in the area of the Western Galilee. The IDF said that a projectile fell in an open area in the vicinity of Haifa, but no sirens sounded according to protocol.

The projectiles that fell in open areas sparked fires near Gesher Haziv, Kabri, and Neve Ziv. Firefighting teams worked to extinguish the fires, and no casualties were reported.

Sirens activated in Israel's North

Sirens were activated in several towns, including Sa'ar, Gesher Haziv, Kabri, Ben Ami, and Abdon. Smoke rises from a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon in the Golan Heights, on September 15, 2024 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

In response, the Israel Air Force struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including command centers, weapons storage facilities, terror cells, launchers, and additional terror infrastructure sites.

Avi Ashkenazi and Shaked Sadeh contributed to this report.