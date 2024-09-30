IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, IAF hits Hamas command center
Three PLFP leaders killed in strike in Kola district of Beirut • IDF intercepts aerial threat • Hezbollah denies choosing Nasrallah replacement
Three PLFP leaders killed in strike in Kola district of Beirut
Hezbollah claimed Israel had carried out the strikes in Kola on their Telegram channel.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said in a statement in the early hours of Monday that three of its leaders were killed in an alleged Israeli strike that targeted Beirut's Kola district, Reuters and Sky News Arabic reported.
The strike hit an upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district, making it the first Israeli strike within Beirut’s city limits in the escalating hostilities, Reuters added.Go to the full article >>
IDF intercepts aerial threat crossing into northern Israel from Lebanon
The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial threat that crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel during the early hours of Monday morning, Israel's military announced shortly after the incident.
Regardless of the interception, rocket sirens were activated in the northern area of Ramot Naftali due to the possibility of fallen shrapnel following the interception, the IDF noted.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hamas command center in school compound within northern Gaza Strip
The Israel Air Force struck a Hamas command and control center late on Sunday night, which was located in a former school within the northern Gaza Strip, Israel's military said shortly after the strike.
According to the IDF, the Hamas command center previously served as the "Abu Ja’far Al Mansour School." It was used by the terror group to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, the IDF noted.
The IDF also emphasized that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians in the area.
"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF said.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon's Beqaa
The IDF struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in the Beqaa area of southern Lebanon during the early hours of Monday morning, Israel's military announced shortly after the strike.
According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah terror sites in the area, and among the targets hit were numerous launchers and structures that stored weapons.
Additionally, it noted that fighter jets struck military buildings used by Hezbollah for terrorist activities against Israel, which were located in various areas of southern Lebanon.
"The IDF will continue to strike forcefully, damaging and reducing Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon," Israel's military said following the attack.Go to the full article >>
Saudi Arabia says it stands by Lebanese people amid current events
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it stands by the Lebanese people in light of current events, making its first comment since Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah but making no mention of him.
In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry emphasized that Lebanon's sovereignty must be preserved.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah denies choosing Hashem Safieddine as Nasrallah replacement
There has been much speculation regarding who will replace Nasrallah in leading the Hezbollah terror group after he was killed by an Israeli airstrike.
Hezbollah has denied that Hashem Safieddine has been chosen as the replacement for the terror group's former secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, the terror group announced on its official Telegram channel on Sunday night.
The Hezbollah announcement came shortly after Sunday reports from sources within the Saudi news channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath that Safieddine was officially named Nasrallah's successor.Go to the full article >>
PM Netanyahu: Israel changing strategic reality in Middle East
“We crushed Hamas in Gaza. We eliminated most of its chain of command,” Netanyahu said in a Sunday night statement.
Israel has changed the strategic reality in the Middle East with its intense strikes on Iranian proxy groups, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
“We crushed Hamas in Gaza. We eliminated most of its chain of command,” Netanyahu said in a Sunday night statement.Go to the full article >>
IDF hits Houthis with most powerful strike of war
The IDF struck Yemen' Hodeidah and Ras Issa ports, attacking oil reserves and military supplies, sources told The Jerusalem Post.
The IDF’s impressive strike against Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday was the most powerful one against the terror group since the beginning of the war, even exceeding the massive strike on Hodeidah in July, sources told The Jerusalem Post ahead of the IDF announcement.
Dozens of Israeli aircraft, including F-15I fighter planes, participated in the operation, striking 1,800 kilometers from Israeli territory after the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles on the Tel Aviv and central Israel areas in recent weeks, including one on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes nearly 120 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
IDF strikes 120 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, causing significant damage, as Home Front Command eases restrictions in northern Israel.
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck approximately 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory over the course of a day, the IDF announced Sunday evening.
The Military Intelligence Directorate directed IAF strikes conducted throughout the day, the IDF added.Go to the full article >>
Alongside Nasrallah, four Hezbollah commanders killed in Dahieh strike
Over 20 additional terrorists were also killed in the strike that eliminated Nasrallah in Beirut, the IDF stated.
Following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Dahieh neighborhood of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the IDF announced on Sunday that over 20 additional terrorists were killed in the same strike, four of whom were commanders.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Important facts 1