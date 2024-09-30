Israel could begin limited ground operation in Lebanon in coming hours - report

Israel has notified the US that it intends to launch a limited ground operation into Lebanon that could begin within hours, a US official confirmed to CBS on Monday.

Other news sources have reported that an Israeli incursion could come within the coming days, which follows several Israeli strikes on key Hezbollah officials and infrastructure, namely its former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut.

A public leak to the Wall Street Journal about small special forces targeted Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon to prepare the area for a larger attack, including starting to deal with tunnel ambush issues, also could be preparing the Israeli public and the world for the reality of a fuller ground invasion.

Unclear how the operation will unfold, resemble

Sources have told The Post that a decision is still not final about the shape and size of the ground invasion, though initially, it is expected to be limited to southern Lebanon. IDF conducts exercises in Israel's North to preapre for escalations, released on September 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that the next phase of the war with Hezbollah along Lebanon's border is set to begin shortly and that this phase seeks to achieve the war goal of returning northern residents to their homes.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.