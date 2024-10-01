Houthis claim to have shot down US multi-million dollar MQ-9 drone

A spokesperson for the Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthi terror group claimed that the group shot down an American MQ-9 drone on Monday, over X/Twitter.

The Houthi official claimed that the drone had flown over the Saada airspace as part of a joint American-Israeli campaign, which the terror group said resulted in the deaths of five civilians.

The MQ-9 drone is reportedly a multi-million dollar surveillance aircraft, with Forbes reporting its value at around $30 million. According to the US Air Force, the drone can fly as high as 50,000 feet and has a range of 1,150 miles.