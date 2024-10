The Home Front Command issued new directives for central Israel and Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Educational activities can be carried out in areas where safe areas can be reached, such as the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Shomron, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shfela, Jerusalem, and Shfelat Yehuda areas.

Gatherings are limited to 30 people in open spaces and 300 people in closed spaces.

The directives will be in effect until October 5 at 8 p.m.