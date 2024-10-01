IDF begins Lebanon ground invasion, Israel strikes Beirut suburbs
Evacuation warnings issued to residents of Beirut suburbs • Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus
Fatah organization member wounded during strike on Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon - report
A senior member of Fatah, Munir al-Maqdah, was wounded in a strike on the Palestinian refugee camp Ain al-Hilweh, located in Lebanon, during the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli media reported, citing Al Hadath.
Approximately ten projectiles identified by IDF after targeting Meron area in Israel
Approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territories and targeting northern Israel, the IDF reported on Tuesday overnight.
Following the siren alerts in the Meron area of northern Israel, the IDF announced that some of the ten projectiles were intercepted, and some of the remaining projectiles reportedly fell in open areas.
No wounded were reported from the firing of the projectiles.
IDF begins ground operation in southern Lebanon, attacks Hezbollah terror targets
IDF attacks in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah terrorists. Ground forces are supported by Israel Air Force.
IDF soldiers entered southern Lebanon as part of a ground assault on Monday night while the conflict with Hezbollah continued to escalate increasingly, Israel's military confirmed the operation during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"The IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," Israel's military said.
It added that the IDF will be carrying out "a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months."
Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus, state media says
Syrian state television earlier said that one of its presenters was killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus.
Three civilians were killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday citing a military source.
Syrian state television earlier said that one of its presenters was killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus. It was unclear whether the presenter was among the three civilians mentioned by state media.
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters witness, security source say
The IDF had warned it would strike specific buildings in the neighborhood, a densely populated district south of the Lebanese capital, as fears grow of a looming ground invasion.
At least two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs late on Monday, a security source said, with Reuters reporters seeing two flashes of light and hearing loud blasts coming from the neighborhood.
The Israeli military had warned an hour earlier that it would strike specific buildings in the typically densely populated southern suburbs, saying armed group Hezbollah was using them as facilities and telling residents to leave.
IDF Spokesperson in Arabic issues evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut suburbs
The Spokesperson referred to the southern suburbs of Beirut, stating that several of these areas contained Hezbollah facilities.
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of Beirut to evacuate certain neighbourhoods in a post to X/Twitter on Monday night.
He said to evacuate the buildings immediately and remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters.
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troop movements near Lebanese border towns
Hezbollah issued a statement early on Tuesday saying it targeted Israeli troop movements across from Lebanese border towns.
Go to the full article >>
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border with Israel, sources say
The Lebanese Army was seen withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel, local residents and a security source told Reuters.
Lebanese security sources said that the troops pulled back to at least five kilometers north of the border between Israel and Lebanon.
However, an additional source from the Lebanese Army refuted this statement, noting that the military had redeployed forces in southern Lebanon following Israeli threats of ground invasion, Israel's Army Radio reported on Monday evening.
גורם בצבא לבנון: פרסנו את כוחותינו מחדש באזור הדרום בעקבות איומים ישראליים לפלוש קרקעית@JackyHugi https://t.co/OAKGOWA1En— גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 30, 2024
Lebanon's Al Jadid channel reported that the Lebanese army was asked by UNIFIL forces to evacuate its positions on the border in preparation for the expected Israeli ground operation.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.
Biden calls on Israel not to enter southern Lebanon
The US pushes diplomacy as Israel considers Lebanon ground operation following Nasrallah's assassination and rising regional tensions.
President Joe Biden called on the IDF not to launch a ground campaign into southern Lebanon to route out the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah as tensions appeared to escalate between the two staunch allies over the pending operation which the security cabinet approved Monday night.
"We should have a ceasefire now," Biden said during a press event at the White House.
Home Front Command issues new directives for communities in northern Israel
Following a security assessment, the Home Front Command issued new directives to northern communities.
The directives were given to communities north of the Hula Valley and included limiting movements in towns, avoiding large gatherings, controlling gates of settlements, and remaining near protected areas.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says