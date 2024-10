The IDF announced a change in the Home Front Command's defense policy effective Wednesday at 00:00.

Restrictions will be eased in several guidance areas, including Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, the Coastal Plain, Jerusalem, and the Judean Plain, while other areas will remain unchanged.

The public is advised to continue following official guidelines from the Home Front Command, which are available on the National Emergency Portal and the Command's app.