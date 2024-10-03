IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target off coast of Gush Dan after explosions were heard in center

The IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target off the coast of Gush Dan early Thursday morning, the IDF stated.

Explosions were heard shortly earlier in Israel's center, Sharon, and Gush Dan areas, Israeli media reported.

חיל האוויר יירט מטרה אווירית חשודה מול חופי גוש דן @ItayBlumental @Itsik_zuarets צילום: נעשה מאמץ גדול לאתר את בעלי הזכויות בצילומים. השימוש נעשה לפי סעיף 27א. אם אתם בעלי הזכויות יש לפנות ל-zcuyot@kan.org.il pic.twitter.com/IL8wIpX5L4 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 2, 2024

Areas included Ramat Hasharon, Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Petah Tikva, reports said.

This is a developing story.