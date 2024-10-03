Jerusalem Post
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target off coast of Gush Dan after explosions were heard in center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2024 02:34

The IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target off the coast of Gush Dan early Thursday morning, the IDF stated. 

Explosions were heard shortly earlier in Israel's center, Sharon, and Gush Dan areas, Israeli media reported.

Areas included Ramat Hasharon, Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Petah Tikva, reports said.

This is a developing story.

