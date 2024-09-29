Natural gas, Gush Dan metro, and war: How will the Israeli economy develop?

The Maariv-Walla! Energy and Transportation Conference, from the Jerusalem Post Group, sponsored by Bank Leumi # The best Israeli minds and senior figures in the economy will present the challenges, solutions, and innovations.

The development of national infrastructure and energy is a cornerstone in driving Israel’s economy and security. At a time when the country is dealing with security and economic challenges, the Maariv-Walla! Transportation and Infrastructure Conference 2024, sponsored by Bank Leumi, plays a central role.

The conference, which will take place on September 29 in Tel Aviv, will bring together senior government and private sector officials under one roof to analyze the main challenges and deal with solutions currently being formulated. The conference will be broadcast on the websites of Maariv, Walla, and the Jerusalem Post, and Maariv’s Facebook page. The conference will host a number of central and leading figures in Israel’s political and economic arena. Among the guests of honor will be Energy Minister Eli Cohen, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, and Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, who will present their vision. Other senior officials participating in the conference include Bank of Israel Director General Shulamit Geri, Bazan Chairman Moshe Kaplinsky, and IEC CEO Meir Spiegler.

In addition to senior government representatives, leading figures from the economic and infrastructure sectors will also participate in the conference, including Finance Ministry Budget Commissioner Yogev Gradus, Deputy Director General and Head of Bank Leumi’s Business Division Liat Shub, and Gilad Oshri, Head of Infrastructure Finance & Structured Credit in Bank Leumi’s Business Division.

Also participating: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Railways Adv. Moshe Shimoni; Mekorot CEO Amit Lang; Metro NTA Deputy CEO Noa Oren; NewMed Energy CEO Yossi Abu; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ashdod Port Shaul Schneider, who will deal with the challenge of functional continuity of the main artery of the Israeli economy during wartime; Acting CEO of Israel Ports Company Tico Gadot; Director of the Israel Institute for Climate and Environmental Policy Tamar Zandberg; Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo for Transportation, Construction and Infrastructure Meital Lehavi; Tamir Cohen, VP Strategy at Exodigo and Amir Kesar, CFO CAF Israel Ltd.

At the conference, we will also speak with Chevron Eastern Mediterranean Director Jeff Ewing, Yefe Nof CEO Sally Glitzenstein, Gadfin Chairman and CEO Eyal Regev, Sonol VP Operations and Engineering Amichai Baram, Vice President of Regulation, Environment, Sustainability at the Haifa Group Dorit Koltin, and many others. Together, they will discuss strategies and policies needed to rebuild and develop the economy in the postwar era.

The conference will discuss a number of topics of national importance, including the Gush Dan metro plan, the light rail lines, the reform in the electricity sector, transportation projects, the challenges of the water sector, the functioning of ports under fire, the promotion of financial infrastructures, energy security, and more.

The 2024 Infrastructure Conference is expected to answer critical questions about the country’s future and lay the foundations for its continued growth in the coming decades.