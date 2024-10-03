Aziz Salha, photographed preparator of Ramallah lynching, killed in IAF strike in Gaza - report

Aziz Salha, one of the perpetrators of the Ramallah lynching in 2000, was killed in an IAF strike in central Gaza, Army Radio reported early Thursday morning citing Palestinian reports.

Salha became famous for waving his hands out the window that were covered in the blood of two IDF reserve soldiers that he and other perpetrators of the lynching had murdered.

Nearly 24 years ago, IDF reservists Vadim Norzhich and Yosef Avrahami were lynched by a Palestinian mob while detained at the el-Bireh police station in Ramallah after accidentally entering the city controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

דיווחים פלסטיניים: עבד אל-עזיז סאלחה, ממשתפי הלינץ' ברמאללה בשנת 2000 בו נרצחו שני חיילי מילואים, שתמונתו מהלינץ' הפכה לאחת התמונות המזוהות ביותר עם הטרור הפלסטיני, חוסל בתקיפה של חיל האוויר במרכז רצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/fchWlIYEbG — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 3, 2024

Events leading to the lynching

When the two accidentally arrived at the city, the reservists were detained by PA policemen and taken to the local police station in Ramallah's twin city el-Bireh, close to the headquarters of PLO chief Yasser Arafat. Rumors spread that Israeli undercover agents were being detained at the police station, prompting a crowd of over 1,000 to gather calling for their deaths.

The IDF reservists were murdered by the crowd via beatings and stabbings, which led to Salha being photographed with his bloody hands in the air. Palestinians participate in a protest to mark 'Land Day' and to show their support with Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in the West Bank March 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

In December 2022, another one of the perpetrators, Nasser Abu Hamid, died from cancer. He was a founder of Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

Cody Levine and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.