IDF announces fallen soldier Captain Ben Zion Falach, killed in southern Lebanon 

Captain Ben Zion Falach was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Captain Falach, 21, from Nitzani Oz served in the 202nd in the Parachute Brigade. Falach fell fighting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

He was promoted from the rank of lieutenant to the rank of captain after his death.

"The IDF shares in the family's grief and will continue to accompany it," the IDF said in its statement.

Operations in Lebanon

Yesterday, the IDF announced the names of 8 soldiers who fell in Lebanon - where Israel began limited ground operations this week as it seeks to ensure the safe return of residents to northern Israel.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at civilian populations since October 8, a day after Hamas's attacks on southern Israel which saw the murder of over 1200 people.