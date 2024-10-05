French President Emmanuel Macron calls for arms embargo on Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an arms embargo on Israel, AFP reported on Saturday.

"I believe that today, the priority is to return to a political solution and to stop delivering weapons to carry out the fighting in Gaza," Macron said on France Inter radio. "France does not deliver any," he added.

Just two weeks ago, Macron met with World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder n at the Élysée Palace in Paris to discuss issues affecting France's Jewish community, the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, and the situation of the hostages.

In the meeting, Macron emphasized the importance of resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict, including the safe return of the remaining hostages.

Macron also condemned Iran's attack on Israel on Tuesday and mobilized military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday in a sign of its commitment to Israel's security.