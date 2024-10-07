IDF, Shin Bet arrest 45 in two-day West Bank counterterror operations

IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police arrested 45 suspects and confiscated weapons in a series of operations over the past 48 hours across the West Bank, the IDF announced on Monday.

Operations took place in Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur al-Shams, and Qalandiya, focusing on apprehending wanted individuals and preventing terror activity.

During the Qalandiya operation, violent riots erupted, with rioters throwing stones and blocks at the forces, putting Israeli troops at risk.

According to the IDF, the forces "responded with riot control measures and live fire toward the rioters," and reported hits were confirmed.

In the Judea Brigade, 17 individuals were arrested, and tens of thousands of shekels in terror-related funds were seized. In the Samaria Brigade, five suspects were detained, along with five pistols and other weapons. Weapons found by IDF during operation in West Bank, September 19, 2024 (credit: IDF)

In the Ephraim Brigade (Qalqilya and al-Lubban), six individuals were arrested, and three more suspects were apprehended by the Menashe Brigade. Meanwhile, 14 others were detained by the Jordan Valley and Emek HaMaayanot Brigade, as well as the Etzion Brigade.

All those arrested and the confiscated weapons were handed over to the security forces for further processing.