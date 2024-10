The IAF conducted a strike in Tulkarm as part of a joint IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) operational activity, the military announced late Thursday.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in the strike, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, separately, said that at least five people were killed in the strike on Tulkarm.

This is the first time since the end of the Second Intifada that fighter jets have struck Tulkarm.

