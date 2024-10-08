Former PM Naftali Bennett calls for strike on Iran's nuclear program

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett called for a strike on Iran's nuclear program following Israel's progress in Gaza and its ground invasion in Lebanon in a Tuesday post to X/ Twitter.

לתקוף את תכנית הגרעין האיראנית ואת מוקדי המשטר עכשיו. אסור להחמיץ את ההזדמנות. pic.twitter.com/UlHILkNTyZ — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) October 8, 2024

"Now that the main proxies of Iran's terror, Hezbollah, and Hamas, are weakened, Israel finally has an opportunity to strike Iran's nuclear program," Bennet wrote. "This is a one-time opportunity, and we cannot miss it."

"We can strike hard against Iran's nuclear program, which casts a heavy shadow over our future," the former prime minister continued. "We have the power to secure the future of our children and grandchildren. The Iranian regime of terror and murder is now exposed and vulnerable for the first time. Even the Iranian people are yearning for its downfall. This is a once-in-a-lifetime window of opportunity where we have both the legitimacy and the capability to damage the Iranian regime and its nuclear program severely."

Addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett said, "There will always be constraints and reasons why not, but we must remember—Hezbollah and Hamas' tentacles can regrow as long as the head operates, but if you decapitate the Iranian head, the entire octopus, with all its arms, will wither."

"Therefore, the Iranian nuclear program must be attacked, alongside a crippling blow to its leadership and economy. It is not enough to strike Iranian military bases or engage in noisy but meaningless actions intended only to send a message. The time for messages has passed."

For elements that make now the time to strike Iran

In a later post to X, Bennet highlighted a "rare moment of convergence of four elements" that make the present time ideal for striking Iran: "The PLEDGE, the (urgent) NEED, the ABILITY and the JUSTIFICATION."

If not now, when?NOW is the time to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and regime. A rare moment of convergence of four elements: The PLEDGE, the (urgent) NEED, the ABILITY and the JUSTIFICATION.*The PLEDGE*:On July 14, 2022 President Biden officially pledged on behalf of… — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) October 8, 2024

Regarding "the pledge," Bennet wrote, "On July 14, 2022 President Biden officially pledged on behalf of the United States: 'The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.'"

Regarding "the need," Bennet wrote, "In the ensuing two years, Iran has accumulated highly enriched uranium in quantity sufficient to produce ten nuclear warheads. Iran is also developing the bomb detonator itself."

Per "the ability," he stated, "Not only is this the eleventh hour to prevent Iran from going nuclear, it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do so, since Iran’s defenses—Hezbollah and Hamas—are temporarily severely weakened."

Finally, for "the justification" for Israel to strike Iran, Bennet wrote, "Finally, the justification is as strong as ever: Iran just executed the single biggest ballistic missile attack in the history of warfare shooting 200 (!) long range ballistic missiles to Israel."

"There will [be] no better time to strike Iran’s nuclear program and regime," he concluded.