IAF strikes Hezbollah underground headquarters, kills 50 terrorists

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck on Monday various Hezbollah underground headquarters on its southern front, eliminating terrorists who were planning to attack Israel's northern communities, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday.

Using precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, in conjunction with the Northern Command and Operations Directorate, 100 jets struck Hezbollah's Natzer, Bader, and Aziz units, along with its Radwan forces.

IDF kills six commanders

Some 50 terrorists were eliminated, Hagari noted, including six commanders.

The terrorists who were killed had advanced terror attacks against Israel.

The IAF attacked approximately 95 targets in total, in addition to some 30 targets belonging to the terror group's medium-range rocket unit in southern Lebanon.