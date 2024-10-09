Approximately 40 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon, three wounded

Approximately 40 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay on Wednesday, wounding three people, according to IDF and MDA reports.

The Israel Air Force intercepted some of the rockets, while others fell in open areas, the military added.

All three of the wounded were hit by shrapnel, one of which is a 16-year-old in moderate condition, and another is approximately 50 years old and suffering from light wounds, MDA reported.

Additionally, a 36-year-old motorcycle rider was reportedly injured in a car accident.