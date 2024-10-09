Jerusalem Post
Approximately 40 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon, three wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Approximately 40 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay on Wednesday, wounding three people, according to IDF and MDA reports.

The Israel Air Force intercepted some of the rockets, while others fell in open areas, the military added.

All three of the wounded were hit by shrapnel, one of which is a 16-year-old in moderate condition, and another is approximately 50 years old and suffering from light wounds, MDA reported.

Additionally, a 36-year-old motorcycle rider was reportedly injured in a car accident.

IAF targets Hezbollah weapons, intelligence facilities in Daheih area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 02:20 PM
Iran's foreign minister will arrive in Qatar late on Wednesday - source
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 11:26 AM
Double murders, fewer solved cases under Itamar Ben-Gvir's administration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:10 AM
Illegal resident in Petah Tikva breaks into public school during classes
By ALON HACHMON
10/09/2024 11:04 AM
Iran rejects UK's 'accusations against Iran', says foreign minister
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 10:59 AM
Police neutralize bomb in Netanya linked to criminal activity
By ORI SELA
10/09/2024 10:43 AM
Chevron activates emergency flare at Leviathan gas rig
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/09/2024 10:07 AM
Three soldiers wounded during combat in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 09:19 AM
Without Israel, US has secret Gaza ceasefire talks with Arab countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 09:07 AM
Alarms blare in Caesarea, northern Israeli localities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 08:35 AM
Number of dead in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus rises to nine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 07:51 AM
Russia says it captures two villages in Ukraine's east
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 02:56 AM
Harris: Some progress made on Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 02:53 AM
IAF intercepts drone from Iraq, no sirens were sounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 02:44 AM
Man in Oklahoma City arrested for plotting Election Day attack
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 01:50 AM