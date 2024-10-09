Jerusalem Post
Iran foreign minister to discuss Lebanon, Gaza ceasefire in Gulf - senior Iranian source

By REUTERS

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will discuss bilateral issues and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza on his visit to Saudi Arabia Wednesday, a senior Iranian official said.

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's response to an Iranian missile strike last week, which Tehran carried out in retaliation for Israel's escalation against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, in a conflict running in parallel to the Gaza war.

Araqchi arrived in Riyadh earlier Wednesday and will also visit Qatar later in the day.

"Regional unity and cooperation to secure peace in the Middle East, ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza as well as bilateral issues will be discussed during the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Saudi Arabia," the source told Reuters.

Tehran has told Gulf Arab states it would be "unacceptable" if they allowed use of their airspace or military bases for attacks against Iran and warned that any such move would draw a response, another senior Iranian source said earlier.

