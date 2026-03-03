Qatar on Tuesday denied that it had joined the "campaign targeting Iran" after senior western diplomatic sources told The Jerusalem Post that Doha carried out strikes inside Iran over the past 24 hours in retaliation to recent Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Gulf country.

The Qatari action reportedly came after the country said it thwarted an attempted attack on Hamad International Airport in Doha, according to remarks by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari cited by N12. Al-Ansari said Qatar did not receive advance warning from Iran ahead of the missile launches.

An N12 report on the strikes, also citing western sources, said the Qatari strike occurred within the last day. The network did not provide details about the targets, the type of strike, or the scope of the reported operation. Qatar also did not publicly announce a strike inside Iran in the statements quoted in the N12 report.

The Qatari spokesperson seemed to deny the report in a statement issued on X/Twitter on Tuesday, writing that "Qatar has not been part of the campaign targeting Iran.

"We are exercising our right in self defense and deterring Iranian attacks against our country," al-Ansari added. Iran did not issue an immediate comment.

A Qatar Emiri Air Force A C-130J and Rafale fighter jet fighters take part in a flypast during celebrations marking Qatar National Day, in Doha on December 18, 2025. (credit: Mahmud HAMS / AFP via Getty Images)

Doha: 'Attacks like these will not pass without a response'

Al-Ansari described the thwarted incident at Hamad International Airport as part of a broader Iranian attack pattern that, he said, went beyond military sites.

“We did not receive advance warning from Iran about the missile attacks,” he said, according to N12. “The target is not only military facilities, it includes the entire territory of the state. Attacks like these will not pass without a response.”

In a video circulated by N12, debris was shown falling in Doha after an interception in Qatari airspace.

Thousands stranded in Doha as travel disruptions widen

Qatar said the attempted attack disrupted air traffic and left more than 8,000 transit passengers stranded in Doha, where authorities housed them in hotels, N12 reported.

Al-Ansari added that cruise passengers were also stuck in Qatar and were placed in hotels as well.

Al-Ansari also rejected what he called a mistaken assumption that pressure on Gulf states would push them back into nuclear negotiations with Tehran following Iranian strikes, N12 reported.

Separately, in a statement condemning the Iranian attack on US embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the Qatari Foreign Ministry asserted that it viewed the Islamic Republic's actions as a "blatant violation of international conventions and laws."

The ministry added that Qatar stood in "full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security."