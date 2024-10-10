UNRWA retains its Nobel Peace Prize award candidacy, winner to be announced on Friday

The UN and UNRWA remained candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize award, which its winner will be announced on October 11.

Despite evidence collected by the IDF since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, showing that Hamas terrorists were members of the United Nation's UNRWA organization in the Gaza Strip, and multiple instances where Hamas terror infrastructure was embedded within UNRWA facilities, the organization had retained its candidacy for a Nobel Prize award, after being shortlisted in February.