UNRWA retains its Nobel Peace Prize award candidacy, winner to be announced on Friday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The UN and UNRWA remained candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize award, which its winner will be announced on October 11.

Despite evidence collected by the IDF since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, showing that Hamas terrorists were members of the United Nation's UNRWA organization in the Gaza Strip, and multiple instances where Hamas terror infrastructure was embedded within UNRWA facilities, the organization had retained its candidacy for a Nobel Prize award, after being shortlisted in February.

About 40 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:24 AM
State Attorney's Office indicts 17-year-old for Ramla attack involvement
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/10/2024 10:07 AM
Police arrest illegal resident selling alcohol to minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:04 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:07 AM
No Israeli response to Iran's missile attack 'is surprising'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 08:55 AM
Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:41 AM
Egypt's president to visit Eritrea on Thursday, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:23 AM
Mikveh in Nahariya shuts down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 07:31 AM
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 05:25 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident southwest of Yem
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 04:20 AM
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:47 AM
Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 02:00 AM
IDF warns residents of Beirut's southern suburb to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:17 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:49 PM
Some 220 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Wednesday, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:33 PM