Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon, UN source reports

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 15:55

Israeli forces reportedly fired a tank shell at a watchtower used by UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon on Wednesday, one of three cases in the last 24 hours of the peacekeeping force's positions coming under Israeli fire, a UN source told Reuters.

Two peacekeepers with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force were injured, but not seriously, after the watchtower at the force's main base in Naqoura was fired upon, the source said.

"Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law," UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that it was following up with the Israeli military.

UNIFIL added that Israeli soldiers had also reportedly fired at a UN position in Ras Naqoura, "hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering and damaging vehicles and a communications system."

"An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance," UNIFIL said. The previous day, Israeli forces had "fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras," it added. They also deliberately fired at and damaged another position, the organization claimed.



