IDF kills 12 terrorists in Jabalya, Gaza Strip, some involved in Oct. 7

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed 12 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Jabalya in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Thursday, noting that some of them had been involved in the October 7 massacre.

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck the terrorists who were operating in a command center in Jabalya, which was previously used as a medical site.

Terrorists used the center to carry out terror activities, the military noted, adding that in it were many weapons.

The terrorists eliminated were the platoon commander in Hamas's Military Intelligence Unit, Mustafa Abd Al-Aziz; the deputy platoon commander of an anti-tank unit in Hamas's northern Brigade, Mahmmud Khamis Suleiman Awad; Hamas terrorists in the terror group's Eastern Jabalya Battalion, Bilal Bashir Muhammad Al-Sharafi.

Also killed were a Hamas terrorist in the eastern Jabalya Battalion of the terror group's military wing Saher Farid Muhammad Abu Rashed, who partook in the October 7 massacre; an engineering operative in the Eastern Jabaliya Battalion, Karem Salaeh Hassan Abu-Daher; an additional terrorist in the Eastern Jabaliya Battalion, As’ad Yusuf Saeid Hazaa; a terrorist in Hamas's Military Wing, Saeid Hisar Saeid Sbaba; additional Eastern Jabaliya Battalion terrorist Ibrahim abu-alJalili. SUPPORTERS OF Hamas and Islamic Jihad take part in a rally last year in the southern Gaza Strip to celebrate a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Eliminating Nukhba terrorists

The military and Shin Bet also eliminated Nukhba terrorists in the Eastern Jabaliya Battalion who took part in the massacre, Nukhba platoon commander, Zakaria Hussein Abu-Habal and Nukhba platoon commander Muhammad Rabee Musbah Arini.

Furthermore, the military and Shin Bet killed two PIJ terrorists, Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Bader, and Amjad Ziad Abed al-Rahman Aziz.