IDF announces three fallen soldiers killed in Gaza Strip

Three soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The fallen soldiers were Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein, Major (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz and Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Borenstein, 32, from Moreshet, served as APC commander, Maj. (res.) Hershkovitz, 37, from Jerusalem, served as a deputy company commander and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Marantz, from Bnei Adam, served as squad commander.

The three served in the the Logistical Support Unit of the 5460th Unit, in the 460th Brigade. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Borenstein, Hershkovitz, and Marantz raised the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 734 soldiers.

Some 351 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in Gaza on October 27.