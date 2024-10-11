Hezbollah anti-tank fire kills 27-year-old Thai foreign national

A 27-year-old foreign worker from Thailand was killed following anti-tank fire launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel, hitting Kibbutz Yaraon in the Upper Galilee, MDA confirmed Friday morning.

In addition to the Thai foreign national killed, multiple others were wounded from the attack.

The missile was fired at an agricultural area, where MDA first responders pronounced him dead.

Second fatal rocket fire in two days

On Wednesday, two people were killed and several were wounded to varying degrees following a barrage of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

In that incident, the military reported that 20 launches were detected towards Kiryat Shmona alone. A wildfire in Israel's north. (credit: KKL-JNF Staff and Foresters.)

The two killed were a couple, a man and a woman, both aged 40, Israeli media reported. They sustained fatal wounds due to falling shrapnel while walking their dogs and did not have time to enter the protected area, Ynet reported.