IDF announces fallen soldier Ittai Fogel, killed in southern Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Ittai Fogel was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.

Staff-Sergeant Fogel, 22, from Yakir, served as a tank commander in Battalion 46 of the Iron Tracks Division (401). The IDF must acknowledge these shortcomings, accept the help that is being offered, and ensure that our soldiers are properly equipped to defend this country. (credit: Illustration, Grok AI)

Fogel fell in the southern Gaza Strip.

Soldiers death tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Staff-Sergeant Fogel raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 735.

Some 352 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.