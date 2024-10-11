IDF announces fallen soldier Ittai Fogel, killed in southern Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Ittai Fogel was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.
Staff-Sergeant Fogel, 22, from Yakir, served as a tank commander in Battalion 46 of the Iron Tracks Division (401).
Fogel fell in the southern Gaza Strip.
Soldiers death tally
According to the IDF's tally, the death of Staff-Sergeant Fogel raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 735.
Some 352 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.