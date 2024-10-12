IDF Strikes 280 terror targets, eliminates 250 terrorists responding to Yom Kippur attacks

The Israel Air Force and IDF conducted several interceptions and strikes following alerts in the Galilee and Ashkelon areas, the IDF reported throughout Yom Kippur.

At around 10 a.m. on Friday, a rocket launched from Lebanon toward the Central Galilee was successfully intercepted. The IDF added that nearly an hour later, multiple rockets, also launched from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, were also successfully intercepted.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, approximately 30 more rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the Galilee, some of which were intercepted, however, some hits were reported the IDF noted. Almost an hour later, two more rockets crossed from Lebanon and were intercepted.

Close to 5 p.m., around 16 more launches from Lebanon were detected in Upper Galilee, some were intercepted, and impacts were reported in the area. Finally, the IDF reported that two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon fell in open areas without causing any harm.

Furthermore, the Israel Air Force had intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon that did not enter Israeli airspace. Hezbollah sniper rifles. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

In all incidents, alerts were sounded, and Israeli media reported that during the alerts sounding on Friday, 12 people sustained minor injuries while heading to a protected area, and three people were lightly injured from the blast wave caused by a rocket falling in Western Galilee.

In response to the attacks during the Jewish holiday, the IDF targeted approximately 280 terror targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, including tunnels, weapon storage facilities, and rocket launch sites aimed at Israel.

IDF eliminates terrorists, destroys terror sites in Lebanon, Gaza

Additionally, the IDF had eliminated around 50 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon and found weapons and other equipment belonging to the terrorist organization.

In Gaza, IDF forces neutralized over 200 terrorists. In Jabalya, more than 20 terrorists were eliminated through a mix of tank fire, close combat, and airstrikes by the 162nd Division. In the central Gaza Strip, the 252nd Division eliminated several terrorist groups involved in anti-tank attacks, while in Rafah, IDF’s Gaza Division forces took out additional terrorists targeting IDF soldiers.

During these operations, the IAF destroyed rocket and missile launchers in southern Lebanon and hit an underground Hezbollah site near the Syria-Lebanon border. Targets included underground terrorist facilities, weapon storage, command centers, terrorist cells, and military sites linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Two soldiers were wounded during combat in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the IDF reported on Saturday evening. A combat officer from the Military Engineering School was severely wounded during combat in southern Gaza earlier on Saturday.

In a separate incident on Friday, a reservist from Battalion 9203, part of the Alexandroni Brigade, was severely wounded during combat in southern Lebanon. Both soldiers have been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.