US Secretary of Defense Austin expresses concern about Israel in call with Defense Minister Gallant

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a Saturday night phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressed his concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon, the Pentagon said.

Additionally, during the phone call, Austin expressed his concern for the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers and also called Israel to divert from military operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon added.

In the call, Austin apparently raised the humanitarian situation in Gaza and "stressed that steps must be taken to address it," the Pentagon said, while also emphasizing that Austin reaffirmed the US's "unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

According to the Pentagon, Austin acknowledged the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur during the phone call and expressed the need to bring back the hostages held in Hamas captivity.