US Secretary of Defense Austin expresses concern about Israel in call with Defense Minister Gallant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a Saturday night phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressed his concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon, the Pentagon said.

Additionally, during the phone call, Austin expressed his concern for the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers and also called Israel to divert from military operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon added.

In the call, Austin apparently raised the humanitarian situation in Gaza and "stressed that steps must be taken to address it," the Pentagon said, while also emphasizing that Austin reaffirmed the US's "unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

According to the Pentagon, Austin acknowledged the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur during the phone call and expressed the need to bring back the hostages held in Hamas captivity.

IAF intercepts aerial target from Lebanon that crossed into Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 03:57 AM
Approximately 40 rockets fired toward Upper Galilee from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 11:58 PM
Israel's government to vote on additional national day of mourning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 11:49 PM
Washington says US forces bombed Islamic State camps in Syria
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 10:45 PM
IDF closes Zar'it, Shomera, Shetula, Netu'a, and Even Menachem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 08:41 PM
Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris on handling Israel war, WSJ poll shows
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 07:29 PM
Erdogan: Iran and Syria should respond to Israel's Damascus strike
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 07:26 PM
Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch, Tasnim reports
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 07:23 PM
IDF announces fallen soldier Ittai Fogel, killed in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 04:37 PM
UNIFIL: Israeli military bulldozers hit barriers at UN position
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 04:10 PM
IDF reinforces Central Command with combat units for Yom Kippur defense
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2024 03:54 PM
UNRWA chief: Ongoing war aims to eliminate Palestinian refugee agency
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 02:25 PM
Iran's Pezeshkian accepts Putin invitation to visit Russia, RIA reports
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 01:18 PM
Iran foreign minister reiterates Israel retaliation warning
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 12:19 PM
Blinken says deep concern in Asia about Middle East conflicts
By REUTERS
10/11/2024 09:44 AM