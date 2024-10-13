'Ground operation in Lebanon must continue and expand,' Benny Gantz says from Israel's North

Head of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, toured towns in northern Israel on Sunday in light of the ongoing IDF ground operation in Lebanon.

In his statements, Gantz said, "The ground operation in Lebanon must continue and expand so that the residents here [in northern Israel] will return and never have to evacuate again."

Gantz also addressed the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese government, saying, "Your problem is not in southern Lebanon but in Beirut. The Hezbollah organization is a cancerous growth that has spread and trampled you over the years, and it is time to take care of it."