'Ground operation in Lebanon must continue and expand,' Benny Gantz says from Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Head of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, toured towns in northern Israel on Sunday in light of the ongoing IDF ground operation in Lebanon. 

In his statements, Gantz said, "The ground operation in Lebanon must continue and expand so that the residents here [in northern Israel] will return and never have to evacuate again." 

Gantz also addressed the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese government, saying, "Your problem is not in southern Lebanon but in Beirut. The Hezbollah organization is a cancerous growth that has spread and trampled you over the years, and it is time to take care of it." 

Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/13/2024 06:24 PM
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon say Israeli tanks destroyed their main gate
By REUTERS
10/13/2024 05:18 PM
Meloni tells Netanyahu: Attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon not okay
By REUTERS
10/13/2024 04:09 PM
IAF planes strike vehicle in Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 04:07 PM
Iran has 'no red lines' in defending its people and interests, FM says
By REUTERS
10/13/2024 01:51 PM
Israel to mark national day of mourning for October 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 01:20 PM
Two soldiers severely wounded in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 12:08 PM
IDF urges residents of southern Lebanon to avoid traveling South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 11:25 AM
Since Yom Kippur: Some 30 wounded soldiers arrive at Ziv Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 11:11 AM
IAF intercepts aerial target from Lebanon that crossed into Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2024 03:57 AM
Approximately 40 rockets fired toward Upper Galilee from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 11:58 PM
Israel's government to vote on additional national day of mourning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 11:49 PM
Washington says US forces bombed Islamic State camps in Syria
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 10:45 PM
IDF closes Zar'it, Shomera, Shetula, Netu'a, and Even Menachem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2024 08:41 PM
Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris on handling Israel war, WSJ poll shows
By REUTERS
10/12/2024 07:29 PM