Over 100 terrorists killed, tunnel shafts destroyed: A look at the IDF's operations in Lebanon

Over the past week, soldiers of the 146th Reserve Division thwarted Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

In these targeted raids and ground operations in southern Lebanon, soldiers eliminated over 100 terrorists and located and destroyed dozens of tunnel shafts and terror infrastructure.

Additionally, more than 50 rocket launchers and over 60 Hezbollah command posts were destroyed, the IDF said.

Commander of the Northern Command and the head of IDF intelligence held a situational assessment with soldiers of the 91st Division in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday. IDF soldiers from the 146th Division operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the assessment, commanders emphasized the activity of the IDF and creating a situation by which northern residents could return to their homes.