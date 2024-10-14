Shin Bet uncovers Iranian spy cell, arrests man planning assassination

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Lahav 433 unit of the Israel Police exposed an Iranian intelligence cell operating to recruit and activate Israeli citizens.

As part of this operation, Vladislav Viktorzon, a 30-year-old Ramat Gan resident, was arrested for questioning.

The Shin Bet and police investigation revealed that Vladislav had been communicating in Hebrew via social media with an individual named Mari Hossi since last August.

Under the direction of this Iranian agent and with awareness of his identity, Vladislav carried out various tasks, including spray-painting graffiti, hanging posters, planting money, and even setting cars on fire in the Yarkon Park area of Tel Aviv.

Later, Vladislav was asked to sabotage communication infrastructure and ATMs and to ignite forests. Some of these tasks were documented, and he received over $5,000 for their execution.

According to the investigation's findings, Vladislav even agreed to carry out an assassination of an Israeli figure and to throw a grenade at a house. Consequently, he sought to obtain weapons, including a sniper rifle, pistols, and hand grenades.