Esmail Qaani seen at ceremony in Iran, State TV claims - report

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani appeared at a ceremony commemorating a chief IRGC commander on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state television.

This comes amid speculations regarding Qaani’s whereabouts following the Israeli strike in Beirut earlier this month that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's presumed successor, Hashem Safieddine.

Reports concerning Qaani

Last week, the Middle East Eye reported that Qaani was alive and under investigation in Iran, following research for security breaches made by the Islamic Republic.

According to Sky News, during these interrogations, Qaani suffered from a heart attack.

Last week, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news channel claimed that the IRGC General Ebrahim Jabbari had told state media that Qaani was in full health and would be receiving the Medal of Conquest from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the near future.