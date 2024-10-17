Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF spox. in Arabic cautions residents in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley to evacuate certain buildings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee urged residents in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon to evacuate certain buildings specified on the map in a post to X/Twitter on Thursday morning. 

The statement cautioned residents to avoid facilities affiliated with Hezbollah, noting that the IDF would operate in that area. 

These buildings and neighboring buildings should be immediately evacuated and residents should stay at least 500 meters away, the spokesperson wrote. 

Netanyahu criticizes Macron comment saying that the UN created Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 11:00 AM
Action needed on Ukraine's NATO membership, Estonia says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 10:35 AM
Leaders of US, Germany, France, Britain to meet in Berlin on Friday
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:48 AM
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:33 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Biden discussed long-range weapons, victory plan
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:29 AM
Russia attacks energy sites in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 08:33 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Haifa, across northern Israel early on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:45 AM
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:38 AM
North Korea calls South Korea 'hostile state'
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:14 AM
Israeli woman hurt after rushing to shelter during rocket sirens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
10/17/2024 03:59 AM
Israeli strike targets Syria's Latakia, Syrian state media reports
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:15 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 02:37 AM
Possible drone infiltration reported in the Negev, southern Israel
By MAARIV , WALLA!
10/17/2024 01:20 AM
Drone invades southern Israeli territory, sirens sound in Arava
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 01:08 AM
Hezbollah rocket lands direct hit on Israeli civilian home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 12:50 AM