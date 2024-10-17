IDF spox. in Arabic cautions residents in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley to evacuate certain buildings

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee urged residents in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon to evacuate certain buildings specified on the map in a post to X/Twitter on Thursday morning.

The statement cautioned residents to avoid facilities affiliated with Hezbollah, noting that the IDF would operate in that area.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان منطقة البقاع وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المبنى المحدد في الخارطة والواقع في منطقة تمنين أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلتكم عليكم اخلاء هذا المبنى… pic.twitter.com/azhTuC96Zq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 17, 2024

These buildings and neighboring buildings should be immediately evacuated and residents should stay at least 500 meters away, the spokesperson wrote.