US announces additional sanctions on Houthi shipping networks following Yemen strike

The State Department announced a new round of sanctions against more than a dozen companies, individuals and vessels connected to Houthi financial operative Sa’id al-Jamal less than a day after US forces carried out underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen using B-2 stealth bombers.

The US strike Wednesday night in Yemen was the first of its kind.

In a statement, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said al-Jamal’s network generates funds that enable the Houthis’ regional attacks, including their disruption of international shipping in vital waterways.

"This is the eleventh tranche of sanctions we have imposed on Sa’id al-Jamal’s network, and we will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target these illicit revenue streams," Miller said.

The announcement of this round of sanctions comes as the US is waiting for Israeli officials to confirm the death of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar.