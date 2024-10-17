Jerusalem Post
Biden spoke with Netanyahu about new options to free Gaza hostages

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about new opportunities to free the remaining 101 hostages in Gaza in the aftermath of the IDF’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“The two leaders agreed that there is an opportunity to advance the release of the hostage and that they will work together to achieve this goal,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. Biden also congratulated Netanyahu and the IDF on the assassination, the PMO added.

Easier US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, “We see an opportunity now that we want to seize to try to secure the release of the hostages.

“We’re going to work at that as rapidly as we possibly can,” Sullivan said.

