Israel will respond to attempted assassination of Netanyahu, diplomatic source says

Israel plans to retaliate for the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, a diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night, explaining that ultimately Tehran was responsible.

The source spoke after a Hezbollah-launched drone hit a building in Caesarea. Israel has claimed that it was fired at Netanyahu’s home in that city but that neither the Prime Minister nor his family were home at the time. It has not been confirmed whether the drone hit his home.

“Hezbollah is a proxy of Iran, so Iran is also responsible for this incident,” the source said. “There will be a response to the attempted assassination,” the source stated.

Israel to retaliate for previous Iranian attack

Israel is already poised to retaliate against Iran for its ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state at the start of October.

Netanyahu said on Saturday night, “I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel will pay a heavy price for it." sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ministers and MKs attend a discussion and vote on the inclusion of MK Gideon Saar as a Minister in the government at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on September 30, 2024. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“The Iranian agents who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of revival against our enemies so as to ensure our security for generations,” he said.

“We will continue to eliminate your terrorists; We will return our hostages held in Gaza. We will return our residents to the north. We will achieve all the war objectives that we set. And we will change the security reality in our region for generations."

“Together we will fight, and with God's help - together we will win,” Netanyahu said.