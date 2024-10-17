Netanyahu: Sinwar’s dead, now time to stop axis of evil, free hostages

Hamas’s leader Yahya Sinwar’s assassination opens the possibility of bringing an end to the Iran-led axis of evil and renews the possibility of freeing the remaining 101 hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday night.

“We have a great opportunity to halt the [Iranian-led] axis of evil and to create a different future,” Netanyahu said as he appealed to regional leaders.

“A future of peace, a future of prosperity for the entire region,” he said.

The death of Sinwar

He spoke shortly after the IDF confirmed that its soldiers had killed the Hamas leader in Rafah. Censored images of Yahya Sinwar's body following a fatal IDF strike in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2024 (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Netanyahu said that the IDF”s actions proved the wisdom of the IDF’s military campaign in Gaza, particularly its insistence that the IDF must be able to operate in Rafah.

“Now it is clear to everyone, in Israel and in the world why we insisted on not ending the war, why we insisted in the face of all the pressures to enter Rafah, the fortified stronghold of Hamas where Sinwar and many of the murderers hid,” he said.

To the families of the hostages, who had been held for over a year, he said, “This is an important moment in the war. We will continue to work with all our powers to bring home all your loved ones, who are our loved ones.

“This is our highest commitment. This is my highest commitment,” Netanyahu stated.

To the Hamas terrorists he said, “your leaders are fleeing and they will be eliminated.”

Netanyahu: Those who lay down weapons will be allowed to leave Gaza

Netanyahu urged those holding the hostages to release them, pledging that those who lay down their "weapon and returns our hostages" would be allowed to "leave and live."

Similarly, he warned, “Whoever harms our hostages - their blood on his head. We will settle accounts with him.

Following Netanyahu's speech on Thursday evening, KAN News reported plans are being set in motion that would guarantee Gazans who give Israel information on hostages a "rehabilitation plan."

This plan would include foreign citizenship and funds, KAN reported.

KAN further reported that Israel is hopeful such assurances would help free more hostages, and is willing to turn to influential Palestinian factions within the Gaza Strip to aid in the release efforts.

'Hostages' return is an opportunity to bring end to war'

“The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals and it brings the end of the war closer,” Netanyahu stated.

To the residents of Gaza, he said, “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny.”