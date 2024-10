The IDF thwarted a drone attempting to smuggle weapons into Israel from Egypt on Saturday, Israel's military reported on Sunday. The drone had reportedly managed to cross over from Egypt into Israel.

Weapons discovered on drone that attempted to cross over Egyptian border before being thwarted by IDF, released on October 20, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

According to the IDF, the Paran Regional Brigade identified the drone. Subsequently, it was shot down and discovered to have had eight handguns and magazines on it.

The forces had monitored the drone until it was brought down, the IDF added.