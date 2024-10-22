IDF announces fallen soldier Yishai Mann, killed near the Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Yishai Mann was killed in a traffic accident during operational activity, the IDF announced on Tuesday.
St.-Sgt. Mann, 21, from Mitzpe Jericho, served in the 50 Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.
Mann fell in near the Gaza Strip.
IDF death tally
According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Mann raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 749.
Some 356 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.