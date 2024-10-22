IDF announces fallen soldier Yishai Mann, killed near the Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Yishai Mann was killed in a traffic accident during operational activity, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

St.-Sgt. Mann, 21, from Mitzpe Jericho, served in the 50 Battalion of the Nahal Brigade. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Mann fell in near the Gaza Strip.

IDF death tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Mann raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 749.

Some 356 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.