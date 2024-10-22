IDF intercepts Lebanese drone after hour-long pursuit in Israel's airspace

The IDF has successfully intercepted a drone from Lebanon that entered into Israel's airspace, the military announced on Tuesday evening.

Around an hour passed between the time of the first drone intrusion alert and the IDF announcement that the UAV had been brought down.

The IDF first confirmed a drone entered Israel's air space after 20 minutes of intrusion sirens across Israel's North.

"We are conducting efforts to follow and intercept the target. The public is asked to listen to Home Front Command security guidelines. More details will follow shortly," the military stated.

Drone sirens sounded in communities across Israel, beginning as far north as Rosh Hanikra before sounding in localities progressively more southward.

Hezbollah drone hits Netanyahu's home

This follows confirmation by the Shin Bet (ISA) earlier Tuesday that a Hezbollah drone launched on Saturday succeeded in hitting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea. Neither the prime minister nor his family was in the house at the time of the strike, and no one was injured.