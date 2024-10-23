Residents of Lebanon's Tyre called to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes

The IDF called on residents of Tyre, Lebanon, to evacuate on Wednesday morning ahead of the IDF's planned strikes in the area, Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X/Twitter.

Adraee emphasized that the residents must move out of the locations marked in red within the graphic posted and noted that they should head "north of the Awali River."

"Anyone who is near Hezbollah facilities and combat equipment is putting his life in danger," he added.