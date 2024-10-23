Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Residents of Lebanon's Tyre called to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF called on residents of Tyre, Lebanon, to evacuate on Wednesday morning ahead of the IDF's planned strikes in the area, Arab Media Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X/Twitter.

Adraee emphasized that the residents must move out of the locations marked in red within the graphic posted and noted that they should head "north of the Awali River."

"Anyone who is near Hezbollah facilities and combat equipment is putting his life in danger," he added.

IDF intercepts two drones near Eilat coming from the east
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 05:54 AM
Biden says Trump should be locked up 'politically'
By REUTERS
10/23/2024 05:11 AM
Reports of strikes in Beirut
By MAARIV
10/23/2024 12:43 AM
Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia instead of Jordan on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 10:07 PM
Residents of Lebanon's southern suburbs called to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:55 PM
Israel vows to address US concerns over Gaza aid as Blinken visits
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 09:39 PM
UN Watch to publish 60-page exposé on Francesca Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:04 PM
IDF drone crashes in southern Lebanon after being struck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 09:02 PM
US urges Israel to moderate response in Iran, expedite Lebanon op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:55 PM
Over 230 trucks with humanitarian aid transferred into Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:11 PM
US charges IRGC official in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 07:55 PM
Four children among 18 killed after Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:57 PM
Yellen says US to unveil new sanctions on Russian
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:49 PM
Foreign actors stoke divisions ahead of US elections, spy agencies say
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:28 PM
Poland to close Russian consulate in Poznan
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:06 PM