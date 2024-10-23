Turkey says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site

Turkey said on Wednesday that a deadly attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, while media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.

Reports of suicide bombing

The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

A Turkish police armoured vehicle drives outside the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church after two masked gunmen were shooting during Sunday service, in Istanbul, Turkey January 28, 2024. (credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS)

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.

TUSAS is one of Turkey's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects.