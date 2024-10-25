IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Jousieh border with Syria

Overnight, Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Jousieh border crossing in the area of northern Beqaa in Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

The civilian border crossing, which is under the control of the Syrian Regime and managed by the Syrian military, was utilized by the terror group to transfer weapons and conduct terror activities against the State of Israel and IDF troops, the military emphasized.

Hezbollah's unit 4400 was responsible for the transfer of such weapons from Syria into Lebanon.

The military further added that it had used precise ammunition in the strike to avoid harming the civilian population.

Lebanon shuts border crossings

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon's transport minister Ali Hamieh said that Lebanon's two eastern border crossings with Syria are now shut, after an Israeli strike was conducted early on Friday morning on the Syrian side of the Al-Qaa border crossing. Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Hamieh told Reuters the dawn air strike hit within Syria and said the crossing was now unusable. Strikes earlier this month put the main Masnaa crossing out of service, leaving Lebanon's northern border crossing as the only open route into Syria.