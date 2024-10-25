Gaza 'genocide' must stop for there to be a hostage deal, says Hamas official - report

According to a separate report by the AFP, Hamas told the Egyptians it was ready to cease fighting if Israel were to agree to ceasefire.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 25, 2024 14:01
Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER)
Hamas officials, Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, attend a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 21, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER)

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya visited Cairo on Thursday to discuss Egyptian and American hostage deal proposals, according to a Friday report from the UK-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby al-Jadeed.  

According to the report, al Hayya claimed that any movement towards negotiations must be preceded by an end to what he termed the "genocide" being carried out in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

According to a separate report by the AFP, Hamas told the Egyptians it was ready to cease fighting if Israel were to agree to a ceasefire.

What a ceasefire would include 

This would reportedly include the withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip and the entrance of humanitarian aid into Gaza, among other things.   

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Hamas has expressed readiness to stop the fighting, but Israel must commit to a ceasefire, withdraw from the Gaza Strip, allow the return of displaced people, agree to a serious prisoner exchange deal, and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," a Hamas official was quoted by the news agency as saying. 



Related Tags
IDF
Gaza Strip
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War