Two IRGC soldiers killed in Operation Days of Repentance

Two IRGC soldiers were killed in Operation Days of Repentance, the name of Israel's strike on Iranian military targets, IRNA reported on Saturday.

"In defense of Iran’s security and to protect the people and interests of the nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military sacrificed two of its fighters last night as they confronted projectiles from the 'criminal Zionist regime,'" the announcement said.

Damage to the Islamic Regime

Iran said its air defenses had successfully countered the attack but some locations had received "limited damage." A semi-official Iranian news agency vowed a "proportional reaction" to the Israeli strikes.

The actual extent of the damage may not be known, as reports indicate Tehran has threatened civilians with long prison sentences if they share evidence of Israel's attacks with Western media.

Iranian news sites aired footage of passengers at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, seemingly meant to show there was little impact. Local media had reported blasts over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases. Scenes in Iran after a series of Israeli retaliation strikes on October 26. (credit: SCREENSHOT ACCORDING TO 27A OF COPYRIGHT ACT)

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against any attack.

"Iran reserves the right to respond to any aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.

This is a developing story.