Shrapnel falls onto train station and open road in Nahariya

The IDF identified a drone that hit an area in Nahariya from Lebanon on Tuesday morning, with Ynet reporting that shrapnel fell onto the open road and at the train station in the city after the rocket was intercepted.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier drone that crossed into Israeli territory fell in an open area in the Ashkelon region, the IDF stated.

האזעקות באשקלון: כטב"ם התפוצץ בשטח פתוח ללא נפגעים או נזק, נבדק מאיפה כלי הטיס שוגר@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/mRbit0F5Cn — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 29, 2024

No casualties were reported.

The IDF is investigating whether the drone was sent from Lebanon or Iraq, Israeli state broadcaster KAN noted.