Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shrapnel falls onto train station and open road in Nahariya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2024 07:54

The IDF identified a drone that hit an area in Nahariya from Lebanon on Tuesday morning, with Ynet reporting that shrapnel fell onto the open road and at the train station in the city after the rocket was intercepted.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier drone that crossed into Israeli territory fell in an open area in the Ashkelon region, the IDF stated.

No casualties were reported.

The IDF is investigating whether the drone was sent from Lebanon or Iraq, Israeli state broadcaster KAN noted.

North Korea ready for military satellite launch with help from Russia
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 07:39 AM
North Korea military officials, troops in Russia might go to frontline
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 06:31 AM
'Take this as a warning' Danon addresses Iranian leaders at UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 05:46 AM
UN chief Guterres says no alternative to UNRWA, it is indispensable
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 03:56 AM
CIA boss floats 28-day Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, Axios reports
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 03:12 AM
Pentagon chief and Israel's Gallant discuss regional de-escalation
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 03:11 AM
At least 60 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 11:44 PM
Two men arrested for stealing truck with Hezbollah rocket launchers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 11:41 PM
Police arrest nine at demonstration outside Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 10:39 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 10:01 PM
US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if further attacks
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 09:45 PM
UK FM David Lammy: FM Katz assured me Lebanon operation will end shortly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2024 09:45 PM
US deeply concerned over Israel's UNRWA legislation - State Department
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 08:42 PM
US joins calls for investigation of election violations in Georgia
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 08:27 PM
Iran executes Iranian-German national after terrorism conviction
By REUTERS
10/28/2024 06:48 PM